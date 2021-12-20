 
pakistan
Monday Dec 20 2021
By
Web Desk

JUI-F leader accidentally kills himself via celebratory gunfire

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 20, 2021

A Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Village Council candidate accidentally took his own life Sunday when he fired a gun in celebration of his victory. 

Zakariya Khan, ecstatic at news of his victory on a General Councillor seat, resorted to celebratory gunfire only for the bullet to hit him.

Police said they would investigate Zakariya's death thoroughly before registering a case. 

District Khyber turned into a conflict zone Sunday when the local government elections took place. Rockets attacks, firing and suicide bombings at various locations caused six casualties yesterday while several were injured. 

Armed men also attacked a polling station on Sunday, located in Kohat'a Tehsil Darra Adam Khel and set fire to ballot papers. In the Zakha Khel and Landi Kotal areas, armed groups also attacked polling stations to disrupt the polling process. 

Polling stations for women were also attacked in Nowshera and Buner.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan's gas crisis to worsen as LNG supplier defaults

Pakistan's gas crisis to worsen as LNG supplier defaults
Power tariff likely to see another hike of Rs4.33 per unit

Power tariff likely to see another hike of Rs4.33 per unit
KP local govt elections: JUI-F leading in Peshawar's mayoral polls

KP local govt elections: JUI-F leading in Peshawar's mayoral polls
Pakistan, Iran vow to enhance bilateral cooperation

Pakistan, Iran vow to enhance bilateral cooperation
WATCH: Newlyweds Junaid Safdar, Ayesha Saif enjoy polo match in Lahore

WATCH: Newlyweds Junaid Safdar, Ayesha Saif enjoy polo match in Lahore
OIC leaders pledge to help unlock frozen Afghan assets

OIC leaders pledge to help unlock frozen Afghan assets
World must look at Afghanistan issue from a humanitarian perspective: Saudi FM

World must look at Afghanistan issue from a humanitarian perspective: Saudi FM

KP local body election: Counting of votes across 17 districts underway in violence-marred polls

KP local body election: Counting of votes across 17 districts underway in violence-marred polls
Shibli Faraz escapes attack on vehicle unharmed at Darra Adam Khel

Shibli Faraz escapes attack on vehicle unharmed at Darra Adam Khel

KP local body election: 2 dead, 3 injured in firing on Karak polling station

KP local body election: 2 dead, 3 injured in firing on Karak polling station

KP local body election: Counting of votes across 17 districts underway in violence-marred polls

KP local body election: Counting of votes across 17 districts underway in violence-marred polls
Did Maryam Nawaz wear her mother's jewellery set on Junaid's dholki?

Did Maryam Nawaz wear her mother's jewellery set on Junaid's dholki?

Latest

view all