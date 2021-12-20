JUI-F leader accidentally kills himself via celebratory gunfire

A Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Village Council candidate accidentally took his own life Sunday when he fired a gun in celebration of his victory.



Zakariya Khan, ecstatic at news of his victory on a General Councillor seat, resorted to celebratory gunfire only for the bullet to hit him.

Police said they would investigate Zakariya's death thoroughly before registering a case.

District Khyber turned into a conflict zone Sunday when the local government elections took place. Rockets attacks, firing and suicide bombings at various locations caused six casualties yesterday while several were injured.

Armed men also attacked a polling station on Sunday, located in Kohat'a Tehsil Darra Adam Khel and set fire to ballot papers. In the Zakha Khel and Landi Kotal areas, armed groups also attacked polling stations to disrupt the polling process.

Polling stations for women were also attacked in Nowshera and Buner.

