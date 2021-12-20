 
pakistan
Monday Dec 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Polling under way for by-election on KP Senate seat

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 20, 2021

A man casts his vote at a polling station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Photo: file
A man casts his vote at a polling station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Photo: file
  • In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, voting for vacant Senate general seat is under way.
  • KPK Assembly building has been designated as a polling station.
  • Candidates need more than 50% votes of 145 members to be elected senator.

Polling for the vacant general seat in the Senate is under way in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with PTI's Shaukat Tarin considered to be the strongest contender of the four candidates in the running.

The KPK Assembly hall has been designated as a polling station.

Four candidates are contending for the Senate general seat: Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin from the PTI, Shaukat Jamal Amirzada of the Awami National Party (ANP), Muhammad Saeed of the PPP, and Zahir Shah of the JUI-F. As many as 145 lawmakers can exercise their right to vote to elect a member for the upper house.

The candidate needs more than 50% votes of the 145 members to be elected senator.

Related items

The PTI has 94 members in the 145-member provincial assembly, while the JUI-F has 15, ANP 12, PML-N 7, PPP five, the Balochistan Awami Party four, Jamaat-e-Islami three, and the PML-Q each have one member in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

The Senate seat became vacant following the resignation of PTI Senator Ayub Afridi. 

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan revises travel protocols for people arriving from UK

Pakistan revises travel protocols for people arriving from UK
NCOC lowers age limit for COVID-19 booster jabs

NCOC lowers age limit for COVID-19 booster jabs
OIC resolution on restoring Afghanistan's banking system a huge success: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

OIC resolution on restoring Afghanistan's banking system a huge success: Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Reko Diq: How fair is international arbitration in investment disputes?

Reko Diq: How fair is international arbitration in investment disputes?
JUI-F leader accidentally kills himself via celebratory gunfire

JUI-F leader accidentally kills himself via celebratory gunfire
Pakistan, Turkey, and Malaysia to jointly launch TV channel to promote media link: Fawad

Pakistan, Turkey, and Malaysia to jointly launch TV channel to promote media link: Fawad

Pakistan's gas crisis to worsen as LNG supplier defaults

Pakistan's gas crisis to worsen as LNG supplier defaults
Power tariff likely to see another hike of Rs4.33 per unit

Power tariff likely to see another hike of Rs4.33 per unit
KP local govt elections: PTI loses ground to rivals as unofficial results come in

KP local govt elections: PTI loses ground to rivals as unofficial results come in
Pakistan, Iran vow to enhance bilateral cooperation

Pakistan, Iran vow to enhance bilateral cooperation
WATCH: Newlyweds Junaid Safdar, Ayesha Saif enjoy polo match in Lahore

WATCH: Newlyweds Junaid Safdar, Ayesha Saif enjoy polo match in Lahore
OIC leaders pledge to help unlock frozen Afghan assets

OIC leaders pledge to help unlock frozen Afghan assets

Latest

view all