Monday Dec 20 2021
‘Riverdale’ star Casey Cott weds longtime girlfriend amid co-stars

Riverdale’s Casey Cott tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Nichola Basara at the Four Seasons in Whistler, Canada over the weekend with many of castmates in attendance.

Cott, who rose to popularity as Kevin Keller on Riverdale, made for a dapper groom in a classic tuxedo for his big day while his bride, Basara opted for a white bridal gown with an open back with her brunette locks tied up.

Many of Cott’s Riverdale co-stars made it to event in Canada despite rising COVID-19 concerns, including KJ Apa, Charles Melton, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, Camila Mendes, Vanessa Morgan among others.

Apa’s partner, Clara Berry, who recently welcomed the couple’s first child in September, was also present at Cott’s wedding.

Cott has yet to make his wedding Instagram official. 

