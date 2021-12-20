Pakistan revises travel protocols for people arriving from UK

A passenger in the UK wearing a mask goes past the Ryanair check-in booths. Photo: Reuters

Due to an increasing number of the Omicron variant COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom, the National Command and Operation Authority (NCOC) announced Monday a new travel policy for passengers travelling directly from the United Kingdom to Pakistan.

According to the revised policy, all passengers arriving from the UK via direct or indirect flights will undergo a rapid antigen (RAT) test upon arrival, in addition to the mandatory vaccination and negative PCR test pre-boarding protocols already in place (max 48 hours old), says NCOC Deputy Director Abdul Qadeer Awan.

The NCOC has requested that PCAA adjust direct flights from the UK (if deemed necessary) to provide a sufficient time gap for airports to conduct 100% RAT.

The centre has urged concerned authorities to take appropriate action and expeditiously disseminate the information.

