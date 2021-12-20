 
Prince William loves playing THIS game with his kids on Christmas

William opened up about the royal family’s Christmas celebrations in a recent interview
Britain's Prince William opened up about the royal family’s Christmas celebrations in a recent interview, revealing his family’s favourite games, films, and songs to play during the festive season.

Talking to Radio Marsden’s Barry Alston, William, 39, said, “When I see my children meet up with my cousins' children, and they all have a wonderful time playing together, it's very special.”

“Christmas is a new dynamic when you have children, suddenly it's a whole different ballgame of noise and excitement,” he added with a laugh.

The Duke of Cambridge also shared what the family loves to play during Christmas, saying, “We love Monopoly and Risk.”

“That's a good game, it goes on for hours and usually everyone gets really cross because they lose but that's what I like playing,” he explained.

As for his favourite holiday film, William said he enjoys watching the Will Ferrell starrer Elf.

