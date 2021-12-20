 
entertainment
Monday Dec 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Billie Eilish says goodbye to her teens with birthday photos: '20'

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 20, 2021

Billie Eilish says goodbye to her teens with birthday photos: 20
Billie Eilish says goodbye to her teens with birthday photos: '20'

Billie Eilish is hosting a vibrant birthday party to welcome adulthood.

The star turned to her Instagram on December 18 to share a picture of her candy cane birthday cake and vibrant bouncy house especially assembled for the day.

The Bad Guy hitmaker simply captioned her photos with '20' and added cake and party popper cone emojis.

By sliding to the second and third photos in the carousels fans could see the interior of a blue, red, and yellow bouncy house.

The hitmaker's post came after her older brother Finneas posted a birthday tribute to her on Saturday.

"20!!!!!!!!! Watching you grow and become the thoughtful, incredibly kind, talented, hilarious and hardworking person that you are today has been the joy of my life!" wrote Eilish's brother.

More From Entertainment:

Former Spice Girl Mel B set to receive Order of the British Empire

Former Spice Girl Mel B set to receive Order of the British Empire

Compatibility expert dissects Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's relationship

Compatibility expert dissects Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's relationship

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make generous donation ahead of Christmas

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make generous donation ahead of Christmas
Queen makes move to ensure Prince Harry, Meghan Markle don't get throne

Queen makes move to ensure Prince Harry, Meghan Markle don't get throne
Over 700,000 attend Saudi Arabia's prime music festival

Over 700,000 attend Saudi Arabia's prime music festival

‘Modern day Santa:’ Kanye West donates 4000 toys ahead of Christmas holidays

‘Modern day Santa:’ Kanye West donates 4000 toys ahead of Christmas holidays
Prince William loves playing THIS game with his kids on Christmas

Prince William loves playing THIS game with his kids on Christmas

Hailey Baldwin appears to get a ‘New York’ tattoo behind her ear

Hailey Baldwin appears to get a ‘New York’ tattoo behind her ear
Buckingham Palace in 'sticky situation' over Meghan Markle bullying investigation

Buckingham Palace in 'sticky situation' over Meghan Markle bullying investigation
Kate Middleton dons 2019 Pakistan tour dress in recent appearance

Kate Middleton dons 2019 Pakistan tour dress in recent appearance

‘One Tree Hill’ star Chad Michael Murray teases reboot idea

‘One Tree Hill’ star Chad Michael Murray teases reboot idea

Big Sean slams Kanye West, says rapper owes him millions

Big Sean slams Kanye West, says rapper owes him millions

Latest

view all