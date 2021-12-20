 
entertainment
Monday Dec 20 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 20, 2021

Keanu Reeves once wore Dolly Parton's Playboy Bunny costume for Halloween

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, The Matrix Resurrections.

For the promotions of the film, the John Wick actor marked his appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk show. During the conversations, Reeves recalled a Halloween memory, revealing that he once dressed up in Dolly Parton's iconic 1978’s Playboy Bunny costume.

"So my mother (Patricia Taylor) was a costume designer. She made some costumes for Dolly Parton, and she once did the cover of Playboy, and somehow I guess she didn’t take that home. So we had it, and it was Halloween," he revealed.

He added, “So I put on the ear and the bustier. I wore sneakers with fishnet stockings and the bowtie. I had some pretty long hair, and I was Dolly Parton as a Playboy Bunny."

Furthermore, in his upcoming film, Reeves is all set to return to his character Neo after over two decades with The Matrix Resurrections.

The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff and Jada Pinkett Smith in lead roles. The film is scheduled to release on December 22.

