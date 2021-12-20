 
Kim Kardashian invites Pete Davidson to attend mum Kris Jenner's Christmas party

Kim Kardashian has decided to introduce her new beau Pete Davidson with her family on this Christmas.

 The 41-year-old reality star's family is also excited to spend the Christmas holidays with Pete Davidson after the two spent the last few months getting to know each other.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian and Comedian Pete Davidson have taken the next step in their romance after enjoying string of dates since meeting on SNL.

Pete and Kim, who met each other during her stint on Saturday Night Live in October, have been pictured leaving many dinner dates and pictured holding hands.

Kim has reportedly invited the SNL comedian to her mum Kris Jenner's annual Christmas party. "She's really excited about having him around and Kris is already obsessed with him," an insider explained to E! News.

The new lovebirds have many 'plans' coming up in the future. Kim Kardashian apparently is considering going to watch Pete's New Year's hosting gig. The comedian is set to host the live special Miley's New Year's Eve Party with the singer.

