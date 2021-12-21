Hilaria Baldwin calls out paparazzi for causing harm to her family

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria Baldwin called out paparazzi and media for spreading lies about her family.

The 37-year-old entrepreneur said she is done being a target for the media amid Rust shooting controversy. Taking to her Instagram on Monday, she posted a video and detailed her mental trauma after being followed by paps in her car.

“I took this the other day after an incident where I was getting chased by paps in cars. I decided not to post because how many times do I have to complain about this? I’m even sick of me bringing it up,” she wrote in the post. “I just changed my mind because someone just told me that the ny post and other tabloids said I got pulled over. THIS IS NOT TRUE AND A LIE,” the actor’s wife wrote.





“I drove around, with Alec and Carmen in the car until I found a police officer and asked for help from the people chasing me. One in particular that harasses us in such an ugly way got out and started screaming at the police and at me,” she continued. “Saying he is at work and I am getting in his way — apparently because I won’t let him violate me and my family. She made him move is car. She told me to always reach out for help — it gets scary.”

She went on to add, “I am not a target. My husband is not a target. We are no longer gonna be targets. We are normal people, we have jobs, we have our family – we are just living our lives,” said the mother of six. “We love to connect with people. Most people are good people, but there are people who take advantage of the system.”

She concluded her statement and went on to plead with everyone to work together to better society instead of “causing pain.”