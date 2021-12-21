 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 21 2021
Britney Spears speaks out about her weight loss: ‘It was hard to lose’

US singer and songwriter Britney Spears has opened up about her weight loss journey for the first time since the end of her conservatorship.

Taking to Instagram, the Toxic singer disclosed that she has lost over four pound of weight and it was very ‘hard to lose that weight’.

Sharing her stunning photos, Britney Spears said, “Believe it or not the sun came over at my house over the weekend!!!!! After all my twists and turns I wanted to show off my new skinny jeans and 4 pound smaller body!!!!.”

“It was hard to lose that weight and who knows if and when I will gain it back…. so here's a moment I took of myself!!!! Also, time isn’t real folks so don’t forget to set your clock on fire this Sunday …. After all, it's Christmas!!!!! God speed!!!! Pssss don’t actually light your clock on fire.”

Meanwhile, in another Instagram post, sharing the same photos, the singer said, “I haven't had my pic taken by a photographer in nearly 4 years.”

