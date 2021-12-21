 
entertainment
Britney Spears dad makes 'shameful' request of legal fee payments after conservatorship end

Britney Spears' dad makes 'shameful' request of legal fee payments after conservatorship end

Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears wants the pop star to continue paying his legal fees, even after conservatorship termination.

Jamie has requested Britney to pay his legal team for "ongoing fiduciary duties relating to the winding up of the Conservatorship of the Person and Estate  "in new court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

"Prompt payment on account of Jamie's attorneys' fees is necessary to ensure the Conservatorship can be wound up quickly and efficiently to allow Britney to take control of her life as she and Jamie desire," the documents state.

"The fiduciary obligations Jamie owes did not end with his suspension or with the order terminating the Conservatorship," the petition continued, adding: "Payment of Jamie's attorneys' fees from the Estate is required regardless of the unsupported ad hominem vitriol lodged at him."

Britney's lawyer Matthew Rosengart however dubs the request 'shameful.'

"Mr. Spears reaped many millions of dollars from Britney as a conservator, while paying his lawyers millions more, all from Britney's work and hard-earned money," said the lawyer in a Monday statement. "The conservatorship has been terminated and Mr. Spears was suspended ignominiously. Under the circumstances, his petition is not only legally meritless, it is an abomination. Britney poignantly testified about the pain her father caused her and this only adds to it. This is not what a father who loves his daughter does."

