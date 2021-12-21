Nicole Kidman reveals why she didn’t quit ‘Being the Ricardos’ despite backlash

Nicole Kidman recently opened up on not dropping her role Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos despite facing heavy backlash.

During her conversation with Today, the 54-year-old actor said, “"I tried not to [listen to the criticism], but I'm a human being, so there's time when you go, 'Gosh, maybe I'm not the right person for this”."

However, it was the director Aaron Sorkin who didn’t let the Oscar-winning actor get affected by the criticism.

The Big Little Lies expressed, “That's where having somebody like Aaron, who really said at the beginning, he was like, ‘I'm not wanting a perfect rendition or imitation of Lucy. No, no, no, no, no.'"

The actor also shared that the screenwriter though that Kidman could connect to the character like no other because there was so many things “(she) could relate to”.

"There's a scene in it where they say, ‘You're 39, and that's it. It's kind of over for you. I know that feeling. I sort of had that,” she said.

“ And it was like, OK. Where television suddenly opened a door for her, it opened a door for me. Around the same age, I was like, ‘Gosh, that's kind of ... I know that feeling really deeply," The Undoing actor shared.