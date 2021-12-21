Pakistan conducts successful test flight of Babur Cruise Missile 1B: ISPR

— ISPR

ISPR says Babur Cruise Missile 1B is an "indigenously developed" weapon.

Strategic Plans Division DG congratulates team of scientists and engineers for achieving excellence in cruise missile technology domain.

Expresses confidence in the test saying it will further strengthen Pakistan’s strategic deterrence.

Pakistan on Tuesday conducted a successful test flight of an enhanced range version of the "indigenously developed" Babur Cruise Missile 1B, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

A statement issued by the military's media wing said that the missile launch was witnessed by Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Strategic Plans Division Director-General Dr Raza Samar, NESCOM Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Army Strategic Force Command commander.

Other senior officers from the Strategic Plans Division, Strategic Forces, scientists, and engineers of strategic organizations were also present on the occasion.

Raza Sammar congratulated the scientists and engineers on achieving excellence in the domain of cruise missile technology and expressed his full confidence saying that this test will further strengthen Pakistan’s strategic deterrence, ISPR said.



It further stated that President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs have also congratulated the scientists and engineers for the successful missile launch.