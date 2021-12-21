 
entertainment
Kendall Jenner’s latest post highlights mental health and wellbeing

Popular American media personality Kendall Jenner took to her social media handle to highlight mental health and wellbeing. The model shared a special message for those who have struggle with anxiety.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 26, took to her Instagram Stories and posted some positive messages from Cleo Wade’s book, Heart Talk: Poetic Wisdom For A Better Life.

Her post reads quotes including, “And the best news of all is that it is never too late to become the person you’ve always wanted to be.”

“No matter how overwhelming the feelings that come stress and anxiety are, we must always remember that we are human,” said a second underlined quote.

One of the shared messages highlighted mantras about coping with anxiety, saying, “Pause. Breathe slowly and deliberately. Think positively. Remember your strength. These feelings will eventually leave, because ultimately they know they have no home within your sacred self."

