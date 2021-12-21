 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Japanese ‘Frozen’ star Sayaka Kanda dies at 35

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 21, 2021

Japanese ‘Frozen’ star Sayaka Kanda dies at 35
Japanese ‘Frozen’ star Sayaka Kanda dies at 35

Famed Japanese actress and singer Sayaka Kanda was found dead on Saturday. She was 35.

The actress was best known to anime fans for her voice roles including her recent project, Idoly Pride. The news about her sudden death was announced in a statement on her official website on Sunday, explaining that she “died suddenly at 9:40 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2021”

An investigation into the actress’ death is ongoing, but the local news outlet Kyodo News reported that she was found unconscious Saturday afternoon, lying in an outdoor area at her hotel, and died after being taken to hospital.

Police are reportedly investigating the case as a probably suicide, but foul play has not been ruled out.

Kanda was also well known for her voice role for Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of the Disney hit Frozen. She was also currently performing on-stage in the musical My Fair Lady, and was set to appear in a stage musical adaptation of popular manga and anime franchise Galaxy Express 999.

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian lights up the internet with her sizzling snaps ahead of Christmas

Kourtney Kardashian lights up the internet with her sizzling snaps ahead of Christmas
BTS becomes first artist to grace 11 GQ and Vogue Korea covers simultaneously

BTS becomes first artist to grace 11 GQ and Vogue Korea covers simultaneously
Mel C teases Spice Girls reunion, says they are ‘constantly in talks’

Mel C teases Spice Girls reunion, says they are ‘constantly in talks’

Royal insider reveals Queen Elizabeth’s bond with great-grandchildren

Royal insider reveals Queen Elizabeth’s bond with great-grandchildren

Prince William, Kate Middleton to not attend Queen’s Christmas celebration?

Prince William, Kate Middleton to not attend Queen’s Christmas celebration?
Ben Affleck reveals that he is ‘intimidated’ by Christopher Lloyd

Ben Affleck reveals that he is ‘intimidated’ by Christopher Lloyd
Kim Kardashian’s mom Kris Jenner is 'obsessed' with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian’s mom Kris Jenner is 'obsessed' with Pete Davidson
Christmas rule that Princess Diana broke, but Meghan Markle didn't: Report

Christmas rule that Princess Diana broke, but Meghan Markle didn't: Report
Kendall Jenner’s latest post highlights mental health and wellbeing

Kendall Jenner’s latest post highlights mental health and wellbeing

China’s ‘livestreaming queen’ Viya fined over $200m for tax evasion

China’s ‘livestreaming queen’ Viya fined over $200m for tax evasion
Leonardo DiCaprio risked his health to save his dogs from drowning

Leonardo DiCaprio risked his health to save his dogs from drowning

Sophie Turner spends holidays with Joe Jonas after upsetting in-laws with her jokes

Sophie Turner spends holidays with Joe Jonas after upsetting in-laws with her jokes

Latest

view all