Tuesday Dec 21 2021
Madonna is back in the studio, teases ‘surprise’ in new year

Tuesday Dec 21, 2021

Madonna on Monday announced that she is back to making new music
Madonna on Monday announced that she is back to making new music and is planning to release some in the upcoming year.

The 63-year-old megastar took to Instagram to reveal that she’s back in the studio and working on new music with the likes of Swae Lee and Lauren D’Elia among others. She also teased ‘surprises’ in the new year.

She captioned the series of photos: “'So great to be back in the studio making Music again. Surprises in the New Year.”


The Material Girl hitmaker was seen dressed in a blue and white shirt with lace-up detailing and a fishnet corset to tie her waist in. She completed her look with a pair of fishnet tights and her platinum hair let loose in a sleek style. 

