Chris Noth out of ‘The Equalizer’ amid sexual assault allegations 

Tuesday Dec 21 2021
Chris Noth will no longer be seen in The Equalizer as he has been dropped from the series after being accused for sexual assault by three women.

According to Deadline, the official statement of series’ production house Universal Television and CBS Television Studios announced, “Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately."

Following the announcement, the actor will only be seen in a few upcoming episodes of the drama that have been already filmed.

The actor has denied the allegations, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Extending a statement in this regard, the And Just Like That... actor opened up, “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross.”

“The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women," he added.

CNN also confirmed on Saturday that A3 Artists Agency has parted its way with the actor after the accusations.

