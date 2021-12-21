Chris Noth's co-stars are 'deeply saddened' amid his sexual assault allegations

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis said that they are ‘deeply saddened’ for the accusers who have alleged Chris Noth of sexual assault.



Addressing the matter, Nixon shared a statement on Tuesday on her Twitter account which was also backed by Parker and Davis’ signatures.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it,” the stars expressed.

Amidst the accusations, the 67-year-actor has been dropped from a crime series The Equalizer while his agency A3 Artists Agency has also parted its ways with the And Just Like That actor…

Universal Television and CBS extended a joint statement which stated, “Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately.”

However, Noth has denied all the allegations again him.