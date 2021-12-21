 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles makes personal donation for Afghan children at risk of dying of malnutrition

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 21, 2021

Prince Charles makes personal donation for Afghan children at risk of dying of malnutrition

Prince Charles has  made a personal donation to the Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC), an umbrella group of UK charities, to help people in Afghanistan, said a senior royal correspondent.

The Prince of Wales said, “The situation in Afghanistan is truly catastrophic. More than half the population will face acute hunger and freezing temperatures this winter, including one million children under five who could die.”

The DEC said in a statement that one million children are at risk of dying of malnutrition within the next three months in Afghanistan.  

"Families are starving in Afghanistan. Eight million people are on the brink of famine. Help them survive this winter," the charity said on its website where it's collecting online donations.

The freezing weather   has added to Afghanistan´s woes, with the United Nations and other organisations warning millions will need food and shelter from the country´s harsh winter.

"We´re looking at one of the worst humanitarian crises we´ve ever seen," the international charity Save the Children said in a statement.

The NGO´s Afghanistan country director Nora Hassanien said about 14 million children faced "life threatening" hunger during winter.

"This heart-breaking and unjust scenario is being made worse because of sanctions and counter-terror policies, which can disrupt and delay the delivery of lifesaving aid," she said.

Afghanistan´s economy, already battered by decades of war, plunged deeper into crisis after billions of dollars in international aid was cut off following the takeover by the Taliban on August 15.


More From Entertainment:

After working with Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot thinks Blake Lively 'knows best'

After working with Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot thinks Blake Lively 'knows best'
Kate Middleton endorsed by Queen for a key duty days before Christmas

Kate Middleton endorsed by Queen for a key duty days before Christmas
Queen 'sidelined' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with 2019 Christmas Speech

Queen 'sidelined' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with 2019 Christmas Speech
Ryan Reynolds asked 'How's JLo' after being confused with Ben Affleck

Ryan Reynolds asked 'How's JLo' after being confused with Ben Affleck
Harry Potter star Tom Felton discusses how 'early fame' got in his head

Harry Potter star Tom Felton discusses how 'early fame' got in his head
Chris Noth's co-stars are 'deeply saddened' amid his sexual assault allegations

Chris Noth's co-stars are 'deeply saddened' amid his sexual assault allegations
'Queen wants William to stop flying helicopters because Harry is next in line to the throne'

'Queen wants William to stop flying helicopters because Harry is next in line to the throne'
Chris Noth out of ‘The Equalizer’ amid sexual assault allegations

Chris Noth out of ‘The Equalizer’ amid sexual assault allegations

Another week, another heartbreak for the Queen

Another week, another heartbreak for the Queen
Madonna is back in the studio, teases ‘surprise’ in new year

Madonna is back in the studio, teases ‘surprise’ in new year
Kourtney Kardashian lights up the internet with her sizzling snaps ahead of Christmas

Kourtney Kardashian lights up the internet with her sizzling snaps ahead of Christmas
BTS becomes first artist to grace 11 GQ and Vogue Korea covers simultaneously

BTS becomes first artist to grace 11 GQ and Vogue Korea covers simultaneously

Latest

view all