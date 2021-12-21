Who designed Mehr-un-Nisa Safdar's dress for Junaid's valima?

— Instagram/@hassanhsy.

With the wedding festivities of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar taking place over the past week, the Sharif family has been in the spotlight for some time now.

Renowned Pakistani designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, mostly known as HSY, did the fittings for the groom's outfits including Junaid's sister Mehr-un-Nisa.

The groom's sister opted for a grey embellished HSY ensemble for the valima ceremony and paired it with an emerald green clutch. She completed the look with smokey-eye makeup and nude lip colour.

HSY shared a thread of her pictures on his official Instagram handle. "Mehru, daughter of Maryam Nawaz Shareef, looking stunning in HSY," he captioned the pictures.

Junaid Safdar's valima took place on December 17 at Jati Umra.