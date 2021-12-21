It was a joy to capture Meghan and Harry's love and 'their truth' says photographer

Renowned photographer Misan Harriman has said "It was a joy" to capture Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, referring to the couple's photoshoot he had done when the Duchess was pregnant with their second child.

Misan Harriman, a longtime friend of the couple and a celebrated photographer, shared the couple's photos and said ""My observation of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and family! It was a joy to capture their love, their truth".

On Valentine's Day 2021, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they are expecting their second child, commemorating the 37th anniversary of Valentine's Day 1984, when Princess Diana announced her pregnancy with Prince Harry.



Misan Harriman also happens to be the first Black photographer to shoot for the cover of British Vogue in 104 years history of the magazine.

