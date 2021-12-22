 
pakistan
Wednesday Dec 22 2021
By
Web Desk

COVID-19 in Pakistan: Balochistan reports 32 suspected cases of Omicron

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 22, 2021

  • Balochistan health official says suspected cases surfaced in last two days during diagnostic process.
  • Says samples taken from suspected patients being sent to National Institute of Health Islamabad for confirmation.
  • National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) yet to confirm any cases of Omicron variant in Kalat.

QUETTA: At least 32 suspected cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 were reported in Balochistan's Kalat district during a vaccination and diagnostic process, Geo News reported Wednesday, citing provincial health officials.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), however, has not yet confirmed any cases of the strain in the district.

Kalat District Health Officer (DHO) Nasrullah Lango confirmed the number of reported suspected cases, saying that the samples taken from the suspected patients have been sent to the National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad for confirmation.

Related items

He said that all the suspected Omicron variant patients are from Kalat and none of them has a travel history.

The DHO said that the suspected patients include a woman who recently delivered a baby.

He further stated that the condition of the said patients is stable and they have been quarantined at their homes.

Balochistan Coronavirus Operation Cell in-charge Dr Naqeebullah Niazi told Geo News that the suspected cases surfaced in the last two days.

The Balochistan health department had written a letter to the Kalat DHO, directing him to identify the suspected patients and put them in isolation, the health official said. Moreover, doctors have also been told to be careful.

According to the officials, over 400 samples had been collected from Kalat for testing from December 1 to 18.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed concerns over the suspected presence of the Omicron variant in Kalat and sought a report from the health department.

Pakistan has so far reported one confirmed and another suspected case of Omicron, apart from the latest suspected cases from Kalat.

The Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH), on December 13, had confirmed it had detected Pakistan's first-ever case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in a patient — who had no travel history — through gene-sequencing. 

A second case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus had been reported from Karachi, sources within the Sindh Health Department had said later in the week.

More From Pakistan:

ECP accepts apologies by Azam Swati, Fawad Chaudhry for anti-Commission remarks

ECP accepts apologies by Azam Swati, Fawad Chaudhry for anti-Commission remarks
Government retracts mini-budget from cabinet after rigid opposition

Government retracts mini-budget from cabinet after rigid opposition
Winter solstice 2021: It's the shortest day of the year today

Winter solstice 2021: It's the shortest day of the year today
FM Qureshi urges provision of urgent humanitarian assistance to Afghans

FM Qureshi urges provision of urgent humanitarian assistance to Afghans
Maryam Nawaz showers love on Junaid Safdar

Maryam Nawaz showers love on Junaid Safdar
Woman of Pakistani origin receives prestigious French award

Woman of Pakistani origin receives prestigious French award

Punjab revises winter vacation schedule

Punjab revises winter vacation schedule
Who designed Mehr-un-Nisa Safdar's dress for Junaid's valima?

Who designed Mehr-un-Nisa Safdar's dress for Junaid's valima?
Sindh announces public holiday on Dec 27 to mark Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary

Sindh announces public holiday on Dec 27 to mark Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary
JUI winning big in KP local body polls 'unfortunate': Fawad Chaudhry

JUI winning big in KP local body polls 'unfortunate': Fawad Chaudhry
Video of armed man entering Lahore university goes viral

Video of armed man entering Lahore university goes viral
Karachi: Police official dies in accident on Hub road

Karachi: Police official dies in accident on Hub road

Latest

view all