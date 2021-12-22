 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Keanu Reeves’ salary for ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ will shock you!

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 22, 2021

According to reports, Keanu Reeves salary remained almost the same as for the first Matrix film
According to reports, Keanu Reeves' salary remained almost the same as for the first Matrix film

Keanu Reeves returns to the Matrix franchise in The Matrix Resurrections, and according to reports, the actor’s salary remained almost the same as for the first Matrix film.

As per a report published by Variety, Reeves made about $12-$14 million as base salary for The Matrix Resurrections, as compared to his $10 million salary for 1999’s The Matrix.

This, of course, is excluding the back-end payment that Reeves, 51, is entitled to earn on top of the base salary – the first Matrix film made him a handsome $25 million in back-end payments, according to ABC.

While Reeves’ salary for the latest instalment may seem a bit lower than typical Hollywood A-Lister fees, reports say that he could’ve accepted a lower sum to help the production as he’s done before.

The actor notably reduced his salary on the films The Devil’s Advocate and The Replacements so that the production could afford to sign on other stars for the films. 

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton overjoyed to welcome new baby in Kensington Palace

Kate Middleton overjoyed to welcome new baby in Kensington Palace
Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on dropping ‘Jonas’ from her name on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on dropping ‘Jonas’ from her name on Instagram
Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez’s documentary gets a release date

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez’s documentary gets a release date
Chinese designer enjoys Olympic boost for figure skating costumes

Chinese designer enjoys Olympic boost for figure skating costumes
Beyonce, Jay-Z and Grande in Oscars race as shortlists unveiled

Beyonce, Jay-Z and Grande in Oscars race as shortlists unveiled
Britney Spears' lawyer slams singer's father Jamie over legal fee payment demand

Britney Spears' lawyer slams singer's father Jamie over legal fee payment demand
Piers Morgan takes a dig at Meghan Markle as he tops Ofcom’s complaints list

Piers Morgan takes a dig at Meghan Markle as he tops Ofcom’s complaints list
Denzel Washington directorial film starring Black Panther actor to release on December 25

Denzel Washington directorial film starring Black Panther actor to release on December 25
Kanye West and model Venetria end their short-lived relationship

Kanye West and model Venetria end their short-lived relationship
It was a joy to capture Meghan and Harry's love and 'their truth' says photographer

It was a joy to capture Meghan and Harry's love and 'their truth' says photographer
Henry Cavill addresses possibility of bagging James Bond role

Henry Cavill addresses possibility of bagging James Bond role
After working with Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot thinks Blake Lively 'knows best'

After working with Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot thinks Blake Lively 'knows best'

Latest

view all