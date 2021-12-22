Keanu Reeves’ salary for ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ will shock you!

According to reports, Keanu Reeves' salary remained almost the same as for the first Matrix film

Keanu Reeves returns to the Matrix franchise in The Matrix Resurrections, and according to reports, the actor’s salary remained almost the same as for the first Matrix film.

As per a report published by Variety, Reeves made about $12-$14 million as base salary for The Matrix Resurrections, as compared to his $10 million salary for 1999’s The Matrix.

This, of course, is excluding the back-end payment that Reeves, 51, is entitled to earn on top of the base salary – the first Matrix film made him a handsome $25 million in back-end payments, according to ABC.

While Reeves’ salary for the latest instalment may seem a bit lower than typical Hollywood A-Lister fees, reports say that he could’ve accepted a lower sum to help the production as he’s done before.

The actor notably reduced his salary on the films The Devil’s Advocate and The Replacements so that the production could afford to sign on other stars for the films.