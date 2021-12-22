KP LG polls 2021: Fazl vows to continue struggle along with PML-N to oust govt

JU President Maulana Fazlur Rehman (left) and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif (right) — Facebook

Fazl vows to continue joint anti-government struggle with PML-N till incumbent government is ousted.

Thanks Nawaz Sharif for congratulating him over JUI's lead in KP LG elections

Fazl says "our joint struggle will continue till the complete restoration of democracy in country."

JUI's President Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is also the chief of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, has vowed to continue struggling along with the PML-N to overthrow the incumbent government.

Fazl, on Wednesday, thanked PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif for congratulating him over JUI's success in the recent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local government elections against the ruling party.

JUI has won the most seats in the 2021 LG polls in KP, while PML-N has won two seats according to the unofficial and unverified results received so far.

The JUI leader, in a tweet, said that JUI-F and PML-N will continue to struggle for the complete restoration of democracy, provision of the right to vote to the people, and overthrowing the incumbent government.

"Our joint struggle will continue till the complete restoration of democracy, provision of the right to vote to the people, ousting of this selected government and Pakistan's return to the way of a better and more sustainable future," Fazl wrote.



The remark came in reaction to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's tweet where he congratulated Fazl for his party's success in the first phase of the LG polls.

"[I] present heartily felicitations to Maulana Fazlur Rehman and his comrades on JUI-F's great victory in the first phase of the recent local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," Nawaz Sharif wrote.

Imran Khan's PTI loses to Fazlur Rehman's JUI

The ruling party's defeat was made obvious in the first phase of LG polls in KP, with Opposition party JUI emerging victorious and PTI failing to bag a single mayor seat out of the four.

The incumbent PTI suffered a major setback after the Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s JUI candidate won the seat for the post of Peshawar mayor in the local government elections held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to unofficial and unverified results.

PTI not only faced a setback in the mayoral elections but Tehreek Ulema-e-Islam also defeated the ruling party in the tehsil council election.

In the first phase of local body elections in KP, elections were to be held for 61 tehsil councils and five city councils; however, no elections were held in Baka Khel tehsil and Dera Ismail Khan city council.

Mayor seat elections

According to the initial plan, polling was to be held for five city mayor seats, however, polling in Dera Ismail Khan was postponed following the murder of Awami National Party’s candidate. Hence, polling was only conducted in Marda, Peshawar, Kohat, and Bannu.

According to unofficial results, no PTI candidate managed to win in the above-mentioned cities.

Results of tehsil council

According to Geo News, elections were to be held in 61 tehsil councils; however, the polling process in Baka Khel tehsil of KP’s Bannu district was halted after the law and order situation was disrupted. Moreover, results of two more tehsils were withheld, hence, so far results of 46 out of 58 tehsil councils have been declared.

Per unofficial and unverified results, JUI candidates have won 16 seats in the tehsil council. Meanwhile, 10 candidates of the ruling party PTI managed to secure the seats.

Apart from these, eight independent candidates won the seats of chairman of tehsil council.

While six members of ANP, three members of PML-N, two members of Jamaat-e-Islami and one chairman of Tehreek-e-Istiqlal Pakistan (TIP) have been elected.