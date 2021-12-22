 
pakistan
Wednesday Dec 22 2021
Karachi to recieve light rain, cold wave from Dec 26-27: Met Department

Wednesday Dec 22, 2021

Karachi is expected to receive light rain in coming days. Photo: File
  • Westerly system to cause light rain in Karachi.
  • System expected to arrive through the country on December 25 through Balochistan.
  • Karachi would experience a cold wave beginning December 28, says Met Department.

The mercury is expected to drop further in Karachi in the coming days, as per the Meteorological Department, which has also forecast light rain in the city. 

A westerly weather system is expected to arrive in the country through Balochistan on December 25, according to Director Meteorological Department Sardar Sarfraz.

As a result, on December 26 and 27, Karachi is expected to receive light rain.

Karachi, according to Sarfaraz, will experience a cold wave beginning from December 28, which can cause temperature to remain between 9 and 10 degrees. 

The cold wave in Karachi is expected to last till January 5.

Rain and snowfall are anticipated in Quetta, Chaman, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the Meteorological Department.

Karachi braves coldest night of the year

On Friday December 17, Karachi recorded the coldest night of the year as the minimum temperature dropped to 9°C, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Cold and dry weather persisted in the metropolis over 24 hours period, while the temperature remained 8-10°C range, said the PMD.

