Karachi to recieve light rain, cold wave from Dec 26-27: Met Department

The mercury is expected to drop further in Karachi in the coming days, as per the Meteorological Department, which has also forecast light rain in the city.

A westerly weather system is expected to arrive in the country through Balochistan on December 25, according to Director Meteorological Department Sardar Sarfraz.

As a result, on December 26 and 27, Karachi is expected to receive light rain.



Karachi, according to Sarfaraz, will experience a cold wave beginning from December 28, which can cause temperature to remain between 9 and 10 degrees.

The cold wave in Karachi is expected to last till January 5.

Rain and snowfall are anticipated in Quetta, Chaman, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the Meteorological Department.



