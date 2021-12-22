Here’s why Ed Sheeran’s 2021 income nosedived from £70 million to £591

Insiders say Ed Sheeran's break from music in lockdown put a major dent in his personal earnings

Ed Sheeran saw his income take a stunning drop from in 2021, plummeting from £70 million in 2020 to just £591 owing to his hiatus from music, reported The Sun.

The Shape of You hitmaker, who announced a break in December 2019 following a hugely successful Divide tour that wrapped up in August 2019, reportedly raked in £70.4million until March 2020 from touring.

However, in the 12 months following, he reportedly barely raked in £591 thanks to the break.

“He has absolutely raked it in from his tours and in the past three years… has made more than £250million,” said the source, adding that earlier, he was making around £192,000 a day.

“But now he's taken a break he's living a little more like us, with a daily income of £1.62.”

The source explained, “Taking a break from music in 2019 and working on Equals is the reason the cash flow in the account has dropped down."

"Ed will go back out on the road next year with his + - = ÷ x tour, and given it will have been three years since his last tour, it's likely he'll make even more cash than before.”