Wednesday Dec 22 2021
Here’s why Ed Sheeran’s 2021 income nosedived from £70 million to £591

Wednesday Dec 22, 2021

Insiders say Ed Sheeran's break from music in lockdown put a major dent in his personal earnings

Ed Sheeran saw his income take a stunning drop from in 2021, plummeting from £70 million in 2020 to just £591 owing to his hiatus from music, reported The Sun.

The Shape of You hitmaker, who announced a break in December 2019 following a hugely successful Divide tour that wrapped up in August 2019, reportedly raked in £70.4million until March 2020 from touring.

However, in the 12 months following, he reportedly barely raked in £591 thanks to the break.

“He has absolutely raked it in from his tours and in the past three years… has made more than £250million,” said the source, adding that earlier, he was making around £192,000 a day.

“But now he's taken a break he's living a little more like us, with a daily income of £1.62.”

The source explained, “Taking a break from music in 2019 and working on Equals is the reason the cash flow in the account has dropped down."

"Ed will go back out on the road next year with his + - = ÷ x tour, and given it will have been three years since his last tour, it's likely he'll make even more cash than before.”

Prince Andrew’s sex trial could drag in Meghan Markle as witness, says lawyer

Pete Davidson spotted grabbing diamonds for ladylove Kim Kardashian
Kate Middleton overjoyed to welcome new baby in Kensington Palace
Keanu Reeves’ salary for ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ will shock you!

Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on dropping ‘Jonas’ from her name on Instagram
Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez’s documentary gets a release date
Chinese designer enjoys Olympic boost for figure skating costumes
Beyonce, Jay-Z and Grande in Oscars race as shortlists unveiled
Britney Spears' lawyer slams singer's father Jamie over legal fee payment demand
Piers Morgan takes a dig at Meghan Markle as he tops Ofcom’s complaints list
Denzel Washington directorial film starring Black Panther actor to release on December 25
Kanye West and model Venetria end their short-lived relationship

