Abid Ali undergoes another heart procedure

Test Cricketer Abid Ali has undergone angioplasty a day after he was rushed to the hospital.

Abid has been recommended bed rest for two months.

Sources say the 34-year-old has undergone surgery to have stents put in his heart.

KARACHI: Test Cricketer Abid Ali underwent the second heart procedure today, and another stent was put into his artery.

According to reports, the procedure was successfully completed and he is recovering.

PCB medical team is liaising with Interventional Cardiologist regarding further treatment and rehabilitation.

Per reports, Abid is currently stable and it has been requested to respect his and the family's privacy at this time.

The player had to undergo the procedure after he was rushed to the hospital for experiencing chest pain.



According to doctors, Abid has been recommended bed rest for two months. However, the star cricketer can go back to his normal routine after bed rest.



The cricketer posted a video today asking people to pray for him as he has a small medical procedure tomorrow as well. He said that after that, he will be discharged from the hospital.

"I am thankful to God as I am faring well," said Abid Ali while recording his video. "I request all of you to pray for me as I have a small medical procedure tomorrow. So I request all my family members, fans and all my well-wishers to pray for me."



The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday said Test cricketer Abid Ali was diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome after he complained of chest pain during a match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.



Sources say that the 34-year-old has undergone surgery to have stents put in his heart and he is doing well.