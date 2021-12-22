 
Adele makes history on The Billboard 200 with her album ‘21’

Adele has recently returned to steal hearts with her latest album while her 2011 release 21 is continuously breaking records. 

The vocal power-house recently bagged the title of the first female singer to have her record on The Billboard 200 for a decade.

The Hello hit-maker achieved the honour with her sophomore set that has managed to stay on the charts for 520 weeks.

The 33-year-old singer left everyone stunned when she launched her much-loved album, making it the best-selling set for two consecutive years.

More than four million copies of the album were sold making it an iconic one as no other artist made it happen after Michel Jackson in 1983 and 1984.

The singer has been turning all heads around lately with her latest album 30 which recently secured the number one spot on the charts for four weeks in a row.

