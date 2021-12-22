Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson to miss Kris Jenner’s party due to Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and her beau Pete Davidson were expected to hit Kris Jenner’s Christmas party.

However, the Saturday Night Live star, is reportedly trying not make appearance with Skims founder at the bash in the presence of West.

According to The Sun, “(Davidson) has been invited to Kris' annual Christmas Eve party, but is reluctant to go and nervous because he knows how much the family loves Kanye- and how hard he's finding the split,” the outlet quoted its source.

“Kanye has also been invited, and has made it known he wants Kim back and for them to work on their marriage. Nobody knows if he's definitely going to show yet," the insider revealed.

"Pete doesn't want to get in the middle of things but he also wants to spend time with Kim and the family, they all adore him," the outlet added.