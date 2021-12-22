 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen honours Kate Middleton days prior to major Christmas event

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 22, 2021

Queen honours Kate Middleton days prior to major Christmas event

In a move to honour Kate Middleton, the royal family has extended their support on social media.

In the official Royal Family Twitter account, the public was given a reminder of the Duchess of Cambridge’s Christmas carol concert which is set to broadcast on Christmas Eve.

The post read: "Join the The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, with other Members of The Royal Family, at Westminster Abbey, as they welcome extraordinary individuals for a special festive service."

As per the royal family’s German tradition, they gather and exchange gifts at Sandringham on the 24th but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Christmas plans have been scrapped and instead the public will have Kate’s carol concert to look forward to. 

More From Entertainment:

Moment when Prince Philip's 'world collapsed' uncovered

Moment when Prince Philip's 'world collapsed' uncovered

Tom Cruise rents Winston Churchill’s war rooms for ‘Mission: Impossible 8'

Tom Cruise rents Winston Churchill’s war rooms for ‘Mission: Impossible 8'
‘The Matrix Resurrections’ slammed by critics in early reviews

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ slammed by critics in early reviews

Cristiano Ronaldo's ladylove Georgina Rodriguez shares new pics form Man United star's private jet

Cristiano Ronaldo's ladylove Georgina Rodriguez shares new pics form Man United star's private jet
Mahershala Ali moves into the spotlight in ‘Swan Song’

Mahershala Ali moves into the spotlight in ‘Swan Song’
Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson to miss Kris Jenner’s party due to Kanye West

Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson to miss Kris Jenner’s party due to Kanye West
Adele makes history on The Billboard 200 with her album ‘21’

Adele makes history on The Billboard 200 with her album ‘21’
Queen's Christmas day speech 2021: Royal's 69th annual address to be emotional one

Queen's Christmas day speech 2021: Royal's 69th annual address to be emotional one
Chris Noth’s wife puts off her wedding ring after sexual assault claims on the actor

Chris Noth’s wife puts off her wedding ring after sexual assault claims on the actor
Queen braces for new memoir Prince Harry vows to drop his own

Queen braces for new memoir Prince Harry vows to drop his own

Hilary Duff is all love for ‘best friend’ Matthew Koma on wedding anniversary

Hilary Duff is all love for ‘best friend’ Matthew Koma on wedding anniversary

Kim Kardashian asks mercy for truck driver sentenced to 110 years in jail

Kim Kardashian asks mercy for truck driver sentenced to 110 years in jail

Latest

view all