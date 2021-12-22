Queen honours Kate Middleton days prior to major Christmas event

In a move to honour Kate Middleton, the royal family has extended their support on social media.

In the official Royal Family Twitter account, the public was given a reminder of the Duchess of Cambridge’s Christmas carol concert which is set to broadcast on Christmas Eve.

The post read: "Join the The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, with other Members of The Royal Family, at Westminster Abbey, as they welcome extraordinary individuals for a special festive service."

As per the royal family’s German tradition, they gather and exchange gifts at Sandringham on the 24th but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Christmas plans have been scrapped and instead the public will have Kate’s carol concert to look forward to.