‘The Matrix Resurrections’ slammed by critics in early reviews

The highly-anticipated The Matrix Resurrections hit theatres on December 22 and early reviews for the film are less than favorable.

The fourth instalment in the blockbuster The Matrix franchise, that comes 18 years after the last film, sees Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprise their iconic roles as Neo and Trinity, and also stars Priyanka Chopra as Sati.

However, the long wait failed to entice hardcore film critics, with IGN’s Amelia Emberwing writing, “The Matrix Resurrections is the kind of film that will go down in cult history because it is so laughably bad.”

The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw also slammed the film in his review, writing, “This is a heavy-footed reboot which doesn’t offer a compelling reason for its existence other than to gouge a fourth income stream from Matrix fans.”

Kevin Maher from The Times did not hold back either, saying, “An ingenious, inventive and era-defining sci-fi movie from 1999 has now, with this latest and long-awaited misfire, produced yet another truly horrible sequel."

On the other hand, David Ehrlich from IndieWire was more forgiving, writing, “It’s the boldest and most vividly human franchise sequel since The Last Jedi.”