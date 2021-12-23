 
Grey’s Anatomy’s Ellen Pompeo calls for more diverse writers to better stories

Ellen Pompeo recently issued a demand to have more diverse writers enter the Grey’s Anatomy writers room.

The star weighed in on it all while speaking with Insider about Betr Remedies.

There she was quoted saying, "I still find that a lot of white people still feel like they've checked a box and they're good.”

She also admitted that the lack of diversity in the show has really shook her down to her very core and added, "It's not enough to just have a Black character on a show, or an Asian character on a show, or a non-binary character on the show."

At the end of the day, "You then have to back that up and have representation in the writers' room to write for that character."

Even though Pompeo has been seeing a lot of progress, she is looking forward to having a lot more, "I can only speak for our show, obviously. I don't work on anybody else's show, but I would say that I am still shocked at where we are.”

Before concluding she also admitted, “And I think that it's a constant. We don't get somewhere and then we're there and then the work is done."

