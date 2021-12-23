Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle’s ‘woe is me’ speech: ‘Such poor taste’

Piers Morgan recently slammed Meghan Markle for her ‘woe is me’ speech and playing the ‘media game’.

This claim was made by former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan. He believed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to talk of their own struggles while visiting people struggling with poverty was in ‘poor taste’.

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan made this claim while referencing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s speech about their declining mental health.

He pointed out how their decision to speak of their personal struggles while engaging with people struggling with poverty was “in poor taste.”

According to Express UK, he was also quoted saying, “Imagine going to make a documentary in South Africa and then turning the documentary into a ‘woe is me’ about your terrible life and making all the headlines about you. You have a palace full of servants, she is playing the media game.”

Before concluding he also responded to former co-anchor Susanna Reid’s defense of the royals and quipped, “She’s an actress Susanna and she realised she was getting all this negative press and has turned on the waterworks to make us feel sorry for her.”