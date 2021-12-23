 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle’s ‘woe is me’ speech: ‘Such poor taste’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 23, 2021

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle’s ‘woe is me’ speech: ‘Such poor taste’
Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle’s ‘woe is me’ speech: ‘Such poor taste’

Piers Morgan recently slammed Meghan Markle for her ‘woe is me’ speech and playing the ‘media game’.

This claim was made by former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan. He believed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to talk of their own struggles while visiting people struggling with poverty was in ‘poor taste’.

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan made this claim while referencing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s speech about their declining mental health.

He pointed out how their decision to speak of their personal struggles while engaging with people struggling with poverty was “in poor taste.”

According to Express UK, he was also quoted saying, “Imagine going to make a documentary in South Africa and then turning the documentary into a ‘woe is me’ about your terrible life and making all the headlines about you. You have a palace full of servants, she is playing the media game.”

Before concluding he also responded to former co-anchor Susanna Reid’s defense of the royals and quipped, “She’s an actress Susanna and she realised she was getting all this negative press and has turned on the waterworks to make us feel sorry for her.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘loving life’ as family of four: source

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘loving life’ as family of four: source
Queen Elizabeth planning lunch with ‘small hard core’ of senior royals: report

Queen Elizabeth planning lunch with ‘small hard core’ of senior royals: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle delaying Christmas card release to ‘trump royals’?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle delaying Christmas card release to ‘trump royals’?
Cardi B leaves her hubby Offset in awe with $2 million birthday gift

Cardi B leaves her hubby Offset in awe with $2 million birthday gift
Lorde unveils new ‘Leader of a New Regime’ MV

Lorde unveils new ‘Leader of a New Regime’ MV
Prince William and Kate Middleton's Instagram activity reveals they still care for Harry

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Instagram activity reveals they still care for Harry
Grey’s Anatomy’s Ellen Pompeo calls for more diverse writers to better stories

Grey’s Anatomy’s Ellen Pompeo calls for more diverse writers to better stories
Jennifer Lopez cuts a stylish figure in yellow sweatsuit during lunch date with loved ones

Jennifer Lopez cuts a stylish figure in yellow sweatsuit during lunch date with loved ones
Alicia Witt's parents found dead as she asked fans to get signed copies of her new book

Alicia Witt's parents found dead as she asked fans to get signed copies of her new book
Jada Pinkett makes hilarious quips under anaesthesia: ‘This is so great’

Jada Pinkett makes hilarious quips under anaesthesia: ‘This is so great’
Ryan Reynolds touches on being mistaken for Ben Affleck’

Ryan Reynolds touches on being mistaken for Ben Affleck’
Who will be with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor on Christmas Day?

Who will be with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor on Christmas Day?

Latest

view all