Thursday Dec 23 2021
Pete Davidson wants ‘no bearing’ on Kim Kardashian’s desire to be single: source

Thursday Dec 23, 2021

Pete Davidson reportedly has no standing on Kim Kardashian’s bid to be declared legally single and is ‘happy if she is’.

A source close to Pete brought this claim to light and was even quoted admitting that “he is all for it” if it makes Kim happy.

The insider was also quoted telling HollywoodLife “If she wants to do it, he is all for it. He [Davidson] is all about having people do things that people want to do for themselves. Whatever makes you happy is his mentality."

The source also pointed out Pete’s own take to life and added, "He is currently removing his tattoos and he wouldn’t want anyone to judge him for that, so why should he judge anyone for doing something that makes them feel better like a name change?"

At the end of the day something like this, "It has no bearing on them or their relationship. He’s happy if she is happy. That is his standing on it all."

