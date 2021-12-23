Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin just ‘want the best holiday’ for kids amid Rust investigation

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin have been planning a ‘chill’ holiday for the entire family amid all the ongoing drama that’s erupting from the Rust shooting.

This news has been brought to light by an insider close to the couple and according to People Magazine they are "spending a quiet holiday with the children in the Hamptons."

Not only that, Hilaria and Alec "love the holidays with their kids still being little. For Alec and Hilaria, seeing the joy in their children's eyes has been magical as they prep for Christmas."

At the moment, "Their focus leading up to Christmas has been on the kids, decorating the tree, baking and spending quality time together.”

Before concluding the insider also went on to say, “They want the kids to have the best holiday and are excited to see them open their presents."