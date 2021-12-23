Committee starts investigation into Astroworld tragedy: report

The deadly tragedy that befell the Astroworld concert has come under investigation by an independent congress committee.

News of this probe was announced by the House Oversight Committee in a letter that read, "Concert attendees have provided firsthand accounts of being crushed within the crowd as it surged towards the stage."

"Live Nation Entertainment (Live Nation) was the concert promoter reportedly responsible for 'planning, staffing, putting up money, securing permits, finding vendors, communicating with local agencies,' for Astroworld Festival."

The letter also referenced that it will be “raising serious concern” over whether the company ever “took adequate steps” to keep the crowd safe.