Pakistan will host SAARC summit when 'artificial obstacles' are removed: Qureshi

Saarc Secretary-General Esala Ruwan Weerakoon calls on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi at Ministry Of Foreign Affairs ON December 22nd, 2021.

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi assured the secretary-general of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) that Pakistan will host the summit when "artificial obstacles" created in its paths are removed.

The foreign minister took the veiled dig at India during a meeting with SAARC Secretary-General Esala Ruwan Weerako on Wednesday.

The FM spoke about the recent lynching of a Sri Lankan factory manager in Sialkot, saying that Pakistan's entire political leadership, religious scholars and Pakistani nation had condemned the incident.

The foreign minister assured Esala that Pakistan was determined to take all necessary steps to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Qureshi said Pakistan believes SAARC can play an important role in providing a congenial and conducive environment in South Asia, adding that it can "transform the quality of life of the people of South Asia."

"The foreign minister recalled the important and constructive role played by Pakistan in realizing the true potential of SAARC and making it a useful organization for regional cooperation and mutual benefit based on the principle of sovereign equality," stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Esala thanked FM Qureshi for sharing his views on different SAARC-related issues and assured him that the organisation will make concerted efforts to strengthen cooperation among member states so as to realise SAARC's full potential.