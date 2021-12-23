 
pakistan
Thursday Dec 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan will host SAARC summit when 'artificial obstacles' are removed: Qureshi

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 23, 2021

Saarc Secretary-General Esala Ruwan Weerakoon calls on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi at Ministry Of Foreign Affairs ON December 22nd, 2021.-APP
Saarc Secretary-General Esala Ruwan Weerakoon calls on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi at Ministry Of Foreign Affairs ON December 22nd, 2021.-APP
  • FM Qureshi meets SAARC secretary-general. 
  • FM Qureshi says Pakistan's entire political leadership, religious scholars and the whole nation condemned Sialkot lynching incident. 
  • SAARC can "transform the quality of life of the people of South Asia," says FM Qureshi. 

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi assured the secretary-general of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) that Pakistan will host the summit when "artificial obstacles" created in its paths are removed. 

The foreign minister took the veiled dig at India during a meeting with SAARC Secretary-General Esala Ruwan Weerako on Wednesday. 

The FM spoke about the recent lynching of a Sri Lankan factory manager in Sialkot, saying that Pakistan's entire political leadership, religious scholars and Pakistani nation had condemned the incident. 

The foreign minister assured Esala that Pakistan was determined to take all necessary steps to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Qureshi said Pakistan believes SAARC can play an important role in providing a congenial and conducive environment in South Asia, adding that it can "transform the quality of life of the people of South Asia."

"The foreign minister recalled the important and constructive role played by Pakistan in realizing the true potential of SAARC and making it a useful organization for regional cooperation and mutual benefit based on the principle of sovereign equality," stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

Esala thanked FM Qureshi for sharing his views on different SAARC-related issues and assured him that the organisation will make concerted efforts to strengthen cooperation among member states so as to realise SAARC's full potential. 

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan has no choice but to remain under IMF programme, say economic managers

Pakistan has no choice but to remain under IMF programme, say economic managers
'Collective determination': US thanks Pakistan for hosting OIC summit on Afghanistan

'Collective determination': US thanks Pakistan for hosting OIC summit on Afghanistan
Heavily armed guards flank Sindh governor during university convocation

Heavily armed guards flank Sindh governor during university convocation
Senate employee booked for harassing woman

Senate employee booked for harassing woman
Tickets to not be awarded on basis of favouritism, bribery, PM says after KP polls' setback

Tickets to not be awarded on basis of favouritism, bribery, PM says after KP polls' setback
Airing of foreign content to be taxed at higher rates: Fawad Chaudhry

Airing of foreign content to be taxed at higher rates: Fawad Chaudhry
Abid Ali undergoes another heart procedure

Abid Ali undergoes another heart procedure

Karachi to recieve light rain, cold wave from Dec 26-27: Met Department

Karachi to recieve light rain, cold wave from Dec 26-27: Met Department
KP LG polls 2021: Fazl vows to continue struggle along with PML-N to oust govt

KP LG polls 2021: Fazl vows to continue struggle along with PML-N to oust govt
No one realises KP LG polls start of a modern, developed system, regrets PM Imran Khan

No one realises KP LG polls start of a modern, developed system, regrets PM Imran Khan
Watch: Junaid Safdar and Aisha Saif stun in official mehndi video

Watch: Junaid Safdar and Aisha Saif stun in official mehndi video
ECP accepts apologies by Azam Swati, Fawad Chaudhry for anti-Commission remarks

ECP accepts apologies by Azam Swati, Fawad Chaudhry for anti-Commission remarks

Latest

view all