‘Koffee Shots With Karan’: Sara Ali Khan reveals she rehearsed Chaka Chak dance in KJo's bathroom

Sara Ali Khan reveals she rehearsed Chaka Chak dance in KJo's bathroom

Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for her next release Atrange Re and amid all this, she appeared on Koffee shots with Karan where she revealed that she rehearsed the song Chaka Chak in Karan Johar's bathroom.

Sara, 26, and Dhanush were invited to Karan's show where the duo had a fun talk and touched upon the special moments of the movie.

During the show, Karan informed the Maryan actor that he first heard the song when he and Sara were together in Goa as she was rehearsing for the video during the lockdown.

“Why I know about the song, or rather when I heard it first (was when) we were in Goa together. Sara would come to where I would stay to rehearse. She had her dance choreographer, assistant with him... Wasn't that the same song?” Karan said.

To which the Coolie No. 1 actor responded in affirmation.

Karan went on to say, “So when I heard this song, I said, 'Oh my god, this is the song she was rehearsing for and very diligently every day.”

At this point, Sara replied, “In your bathroom.”

She further added, “I didn't want to tell you this but now I guess I can. Your room's mirror was very small but the bathroom had a huge mirror.”

For unversed, Sara’s next release Atrange Re will hit the theaters on December, 24.