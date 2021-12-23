PDMA issues weather alert to prepare Sindh for cold wave

Authority notifies Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas Dadu, Jamshoro, Larkana, and Shaheed Benazirabad are expected to receive rains.

KARACHI: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in Sindh on Thursday issued a weather alert ahead of the predicted rains and subsequent cold wave in Karachi and other districts of the province.



The PDMA Sindh has stated in the weather alert that Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas Dadu, Jamshoro, Larkana, and Shaheed Benazirabad are expected to receive rains.

The authority directed local government agencies and district administrations to make arrangements to deal with the situation.



Karachi to receive light rain, cold wave from Dec 26-27



The mercury is expected to drop further in Karachi in the coming days, as per the Meteorological Department, which has also forecast light rain in the city.

A westerly weather system is expected to arrive in the country through Balochistan on December 25, according to Director Meteorological Department Sardar Sarfraz.

As a result, on December 26 and 27, Karachi is expected to receive light rain.

Karachi, according to Sarfaraz, will experience a cold wave beginning from December 28, which can cause temperature to remain between 9 and 10 degrees.

The cold wave in Karachi is expected to last till January 5.

Rain and snowfall are anticipated in Quetta, Chaman, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the Meteorological Department.

Karachi braves coldest night of the year

On Friday December 17, Karachi recorded the coldest night of the year as the minimum temperature dropped to 9°C, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Cold and dry weather persisted in the metropolis over 24 hours period, while the temperature remained 8-10°C range, said the PMD.