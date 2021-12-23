 
pakistan
Thursday Dec 23 2021
By
Web Desk

PDMA issues weather alert to prepare Sindh for cold wave

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 23, 2021

  • Authority notifies Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas Dadu, Jamshoro, Larkana, and Shaheed Benazirabad are expected to receive rains.
  • Directs local government agencies and district administrations to make arrangements to deal with cold weather.
  • Pakistan Meteorological Department predicts downpour in different districts of the province on December 26 and 27.

KARACHI: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in Sindh on Thursday issued a weather alert ahead of the predicted rains and subsequent cold wave in Karachi and other districts of the province.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast downpour in different districts of the province on December 26 and 27.

The PDMA Sindh has stated in the weather alert that Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas Dadu, Jamshoro, Larkana, and Shaheed Benazirabad are expected to receive rains.

Related items

The authority directed local government agencies and district administrations to make arrangements to deal with the situation.

Karachi to receive light rain, cold wave from Dec 26-27

The mercury is expected to drop further in Karachi in the coming days, as per the Meteorological Department, which has also forecast light rain in the city.

A westerly weather system is expected to arrive in the country through Balochistan on December 25, according to Director Meteorological Department Sardar Sarfraz.

As a result, on December 26 and 27, Karachi is expected to receive light rain.

Karachi, according to Sarfaraz, will experience a cold wave beginning from December 28, which can cause temperature to remain between 9 and 10 degrees.

The cold wave in Karachi is expected to last till January 5.

Rain and snowfall are anticipated in Quetta, Chaman, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the Meteorological Department.

Karachi braves coldest night of the year

On Friday December 17, Karachi recorded the coldest night of the year as the minimum temperature dropped to 9°C, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Cold and dry weather persisted in the metropolis over 24 hours period, while the temperature remained 8-10°C range, said the PMD.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan will host SAARC summit when 'artificial obstacles' are removed: Qureshi

Pakistan will host SAARC summit when 'artificial obstacles' are removed: Qureshi
Pakistan has no choice but to remain under IMF programme, say economic managers

Pakistan has no choice but to remain under IMF programme, say economic managers
Four-year-old girl killed in crossfire during Karachi store robbery

Four-year-old girl killed in crossfire during Karachi store robbery
'Collective determination': US thanks Pakistan for hosting OIC summit on Afghanistan

'Collective determination': US thanks Pakistan for hosting OIC summit on Afghanistan
Heavily armed guards flank Sindh governor during university convocation

Heavily armed guards flank Sindh governor during university convocation
Senate employee booked for harassing woman

Senate employee booked for harassing woman
Tickets to not be awarded on basis of favouritism, bribery, PM says after KP polls' setback

Tickets to not be awarded on basis of favouritism, bribery, PM says after KP polls' setback
Airing of foreign content to be taxed at higher rates: Fawad Chaudhry

Airing of foreign content to be taxed at higher rates: Fawad Chaudhry
Abid Ali undergoes another heart procedure

Abid Ali undergoes another heart procedure

Karachi to receive light rain, cold wave from Dec 26-27: Met Department

Karachi to receive light rain, cold wave from Dec 26-27: Met Department
KP LG polls 2021: Fazl vows to continue struggle along with PML-N to oust govt

KP LG polls 2021: Fazl vows to continue struggle along with PML-N to oust govt
No one realises KP LG polls start of a modern, developed system, regrets PM Imran Khan

No one realises KP LG polls start of a modern, developed system, regrets PM Imran Khan

Latest

view all