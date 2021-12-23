KP LG polls vote recount: Three injured in DI Khan as PTI, PPP workers clash

 
  • Recently held first phase of 2021 local government elections in KP sees another incident of violence.
  • Three men sustain bullet and stab injuries in clash between PTI and PPP party workers.
  • Police say both sides have registered complaints against each other at Cantt Police Station.

In another violent attack, three men sustained bullet and stab wounds in a clash between PTI and PPP party workers during the recount of votes at a polling station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan (DIK) district, Geo News reported Thursday.

The DI Khan police said that both sides have registered complaints against each other at the Cantt Police station.

The recently held first phase of 2021 local government elections in KP have seen multiple incidents of violence. An ANP candidate for the mayor's slot in city council had been shot dead a day ahead of the ballot.

Several other alleged attacks and clashes were reported from different districts of KP ahead and during the polls.

ANP leader Umar Khattab Sherani, who was a candidate for the tehsil's mayorship, was shot dead outside his residence early Saturday.

District Police Officer Najm ul Hasnain said a case has been registered against two unidentified, armed suspects on the complaint of the deceased leader's brother.

The police official said the brother did not mention enmity with anyone, while disclosing that five teams have been constituted to investigate the case — three police teams and two of the counter-terrorism department (CTD).

He further said that closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage and other evidence has been gathered, with a forensic team also investigating the case.

