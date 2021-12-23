Twitterati furious after Karachi bakeries refuse ‘Merry Christmas’ icing on cakes

Pakistani social media users are furious after reports that two popular patisseries in Karachi refused to write ‘Merry Christmas’ on cakes bought by customers.

Social media platforms Facebook and Twitter have been swamped with posts condemning the act and what is being seen as a display of intolerance against a minority community on what is supposed to be a celebratory occasion.

It all began Wednesday afternoon when a citizen took to a private Facebook group to express her frustration with intolerance and discrimination she faced by a bakery's employees.

Disappointed with the bakery staff's "unethical and unprofessional behaviour" in refusing to write "Merry Christmas" on a cake she ordered, she stated that "if they’re [employees of the bakery] so against the minorities and their religion then they should not even make money from these occasions."

She said she wants to report this incident "so no one else will go through this [treatment]."

The woman had been visiting a branch of the bakery in the Khayaban-e-Jami area of Karachi's upscale DHA neighbourhood.

Separately, a person claiming to be an eyewitness to the incident reported on Facebook that staff at a bakery in Clifton's Bokhari Commercial area had similarly refused to write Merry Christmas on a customer's cake.

Staff had stated that they were following "management instructions" in this regard.



Social media reacts