Thursday Dec 23 2021
Kim Kardashian opts for 'group dates' with Pete Davidson so Kanye West is not hurt

Thursday Dec 23, 2021

Kim Kardashian is considerate of estranged husband Kanye West when it comes to dating new beau Pete Davidson.

As per Page Six, Kim ensures she is always accompanied by a number of people when she hangs out with Davidson so that Kanye does not spiral.

“The group outings are to spare Kanye’s feelings,” says an insider. “Kim doesn’t want to do what her sister [Kourtney Kardashian] does with Travis [Barker], the non stop PDA photos.”

The source continued: “[Kim] thinks hanging out in a group makes it seem more casual. She wants to keep Kanye from being hurt and devastated.”

Kim is aware of West's mental health struggles, including bipolar disorder and wishes for a smooth divorce transition for the rapper.

