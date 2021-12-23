 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 23 2021
Kanye or Pete? Kim Kardashian confused over her Christmas date

Thursday Dec 23, 2021

Kim Kardashian, who is trying to keep things amicable with her estranged husband for the sack of their four children, wants to spend this Christmas with her new beau Pete Davidson even though she has also invited Kanye West to attend mum Kris Jenner's annual event.

The 41-year-old reality star has invited both for the family's annual function, but she ‘can barely be in the same room’ as Kanye West to avoid any untoward situation that may take place if both of her lovers attend the party on Christmas.

The SKIMS' founder can’t stand being around the rapper , who is father of her children, at the party. She is apparently confused and  trying to keep things amicable between her and Ye for the sake of their kids.

Kim ‘doesn’t want any drama’ at the gathering, but it seems difficult for her to keep things amicable, particularly around Christmas time. 

There are also reports that Pete Davidson would skip the party as he also doesn't want to create scene. Kanye is ‘welcome at the Christmas Eve party because he’s family and he and Kim is focused on co-parenting.

