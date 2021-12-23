 
Gen Bajwa pays visit to forward areas along LOC

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. — AFP/FILE
  • COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa visits forward areas along Line of Control (LOC).
  • COAS was updated with the on-the-ground situation along the LOC and operational preparedness of the formation.
  • The troops were appreciated by the COAS for their combat readiness and high state of morale.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited the forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC), Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to the military's media wing, the COAS was updated with the on-the-ground situation along the LOC as well as the operational preparedness of the formation. 

As a part of the visit, the COAS further interacted with the troops that were stationed along the LoC in Kot Kotera Sector.

The troops were appreciated by the COAS for their combat readiness and high state of morale and emphasised the importance of continuous vigilance, readiness to counter all threats and contingencies for better security along the LoC.

General Bajwa was welcomed by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at his visit. 

