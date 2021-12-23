 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may reveal Lilibet on family Christmas card

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 23, 2021

File Footage 

Royal fans could be in for a treat as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could share a photo of their daughter Lilibet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who welcomed their daughter on June 4, have yet to reveal their daughter to the world.

However, that could change as sources said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could feature the six-month old on their annual Christmas card with her big brother Archie.

Keeping in line with the Christmas tradition, speculations have been rife that Harry and Meghan were waiting for the holidays so that they could make the ultimate reveal.

Other however suggested that a decline in public interest in Lilibet was noticed so Harry and Meghan will attempt to overcome this by releasing a photo to their fans.

According to royal expert Neil Sean: "They feel and their advisers feel that if they do release a picture, they will be invading their own privacy something they've rallied against.

"For me, I think this is ridiculous.

"If they were to put a picture on social media, a lot of people would be pleased to see the child, they're all interested but as each month passes, interest diminishes.

"They're now looking for an opportunity to introduce Lilibet Diana to the world.

"As we know, we haven't seen a Christmas card but perhaps they're waiting for maximum impact."

