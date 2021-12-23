 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Babar Azam signs cricket bat for Fahad Mustafa’s star-struck son: Watch

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 23, 2021

Fahad Mustafa on Wednesday hosted cricket captain Babar Azam for dinner at his house and it proved to be a major fan moment for his son!

Fahad’s five-year-old son Moosa was star-struck upon meeting Babar and a video shared by his father is proof.

In the adorable video, the skipper is seen signing a cricket bat as an autograph for Moosa as he looks on, and we can’t get enough!

“Fan moment. Moosa with the King,” Fahad aptly captioned the video.

The actor/host also shared a picture with Babar on his Instagram with the caption, “Thank you for coming king Babar Azam. Lovely catching up buddy.”


