Thursday Dec 23 2021
Avril Lavigne ‘getting serious’ with Mod Sun amid musical collaboration: source

Thursday Dec 23, 2021

Lyricist and songwriter Avril Lavigne is reportedly ‘getting serious’ with Mod Sun amid plans for a collaborative track.

An insider close to People magazine brought this news forward during a candid interview.

There the source was quoted saying, "Avril and Mod Sun are a lot more serious than people think. Any time his name is brought up she lights up. He helps her a lot creatively with her projects."

The same source also added, "She's making a huge comeback with her music. Travis Barker is really guiding her and giving her great advice and using his contacts as well to collaborate and work with her."

This news comes shortly after news of the duo’s collaboration hit mainstream media.

