 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Camila Cabello performs 'I'll Be Home for Christmas' from the White House

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 23, 2021

Camila Cabello performs Ill Be Home for Christmas from the White House
Camila Cabello performs 'I'll Be Home for Christmas' from the White House

Camila Cabello takes fans by surprise with her heartstring-tugging performance of the song I'll Be Home for Christmas from right within the White House.

The singer’s performance was just a one from a star-studded lineup that was organized for PBS' In Performance at The White House: Spirit of the Season.

It included a full mariachi band that paid homage to the singer’s Mexican roots and featured guests such as Julia Garner and Jill Biden.

The 24-year-old even shared a clip of her performance to Twitter and captioned it with the words, "Such an incredible honor to perform again at the white house. Wishing you all a wonderful holiday with your loved ones”.

Check it out below:


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry mocked for wearing ripped jeans

Prince Harry mocked for wearing ripped jeans
Queen Elizabeth agrees to Prince Philip memorial service in 2022

Queen Elizabeth agrees to Prince Philip memorial service in 2022
Britney Spears highlights the need to be ‘my own cheerleader’

Britney Spears highlights the need to be ‘my own cheerleader’
Oscars gala faces delay as Hollywood braces for Omicron

Oscars gala faces delay as Hollywood braces for Omicron
Avril Lavigne ‘getting serious’ with Mod Sun amid musical collaboration: source

Avril Lavigne ‘getting serious’ with Mod Sun amid musical collaboration: source
Princess Charlene of Monaco to celebrate Christmas with royal family amid recovery

Princess Charlene of Monaco to celebrate Christmas with royal family amid recovery
Prince Harry and Meghan's Christmas Card attracts huge applause, fans gush over Lilibet's first image

Prince Harry and Meghan's Christmas Card attracts huge applause, fans gush over Lilibet's first image
Chris Martin confirms Coldplay will stop making music in 2025

Chris Martin confirms Coldplay will stop making music in 2025

Christmas Card 2021: Meghan and Harry's photographer remains unchanged

Christmas Card 2021: Meghan and Harry's photographer remains unchanged

Lilibet is here! Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unveil daughter in Christmas card

Lilibet is here! Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unveil daughter in Christmas card
Prince William, Prince Harry miss out on longstanding Christmas tradition

Prince William, Prince Harry miss out on longstanding Christmas tradition
Scott Disick relationship made Amelia Hamlin lose 'sense of self'

Scott Disick relationship made Amelia Hamlin lose 'sense of self'

Latest

view all