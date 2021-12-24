 
Kim Kardashian 'doses not want' Kanye West at family Christmas Eve party

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian reportedly wants nothing to do with Kanye West at the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party because they “can barely be in the same room together.”

Insiders brought this claim to light during their interview with The Sun and were quoted saying, "Kim wants things to be amicable with Kanye. He is the father of her children, but she has completely moved on, and he hasn't."

Plus with her intention to invite her new flame to the event, the source explained that it’d be easier on Kim, if Kanye turned down the invitation she sends out.

However, she has no intention of stopping him because “he’s still family.”

The same insider also went on to say, "Kanye is welcome at the Christmas Eve party because he's family and she is focused on co-parenting, but she doesn't want a scene."

"Kim would rather him not attend, she doesn't get along with him at the moment and they can barely be in the same room together."

"She knows it's going to be awkward if Pete is also there, she doesn't really want them to be at the same party. Kim desperately wants Pete around for the holidays. Her whole family loved him and he's put a smile back on her face."

Before concluding though the source admitted, "She is hoping Kanye comes to his senses because for her the marriage ended a long time ago, and she just wants to get on with her life."

