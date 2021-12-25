 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner hits another milestone

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 25, 2021

Kylie Jenner hits another milestone

Kylie Jenner has crossed 292 million people on Instagram as the reality TV star celebrates Christmas with her family.

She hit the milestone as Kris Jenner took the internet by storm afer releasing her Christmas song "Jingle Bells".

Kris teamed up with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker  for her song which has received huge applause from millions of fans on social media.

Kylie Jenner hits another milestone

Kylie reached 292 million followers by sharing 6817 posts on Instagram. The model is following only 77 people including friends, family and a handful of celebrities. 

 

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears hints towards possible ‘new song’ in the works

Britney Spears hints towards possible ‘new song’ in the works
Kim Kardashian ‘doses not want’ Kanye West at family Christmas Eve party

Kim Kardashian ‘doses not want’ Kanye West at family Christmas Eve party
Prince Harry aiming to ‘mend fences’ with royals at Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry aiming to ‘mend fences’ with royals at Platinum Jubilee
Meghan Markle, Harry's Christmas Card fails to elicit any reaction from royal family

Meghan Markle, Harry's Christmas Card fails to elicit any reaction from royal family

Prince Charles, other royal family members to attend morning service at Windsor Castle

Prince Charles, other royal family members to attend morning service at Windsor Castle
In Pictures: A look into Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘romantic Christmas’ decoration

In Pictures: A look into Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘romantic Christmas’ decoration

Jonathan Groff would ‘jump’ at opportunity to return to ‘Mindhunter’

Jonathan Groff would ‘jump’ at opportunity to return to ‘Mindhunter’
BTS Jin says 'World Handsome' title is a joke: Here's Why

BTS Jin says 'World Handsome' title is a joke: Here's Why
Kate Winslet talks about tear-jerking reunion with Leornado DiCaprio

Kate Winslet talks about tear-jerking reunion with Leornado DiCaprio
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's photos scream 'who's in charge'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's photos scream 'who's in charge'
Madonna’s children take over mom’s IG handle for a special holiday message

Madonna’s children take over mom’s IG handle for a special holiday message
Former stand-in accuses Chris Noth of 'manhandling' her on the sets

Former stand-in accuses Chris Noth of 'manhandling' her on the sets

Latest

view all